Brown (calf) underwent an MRI and is not believed to have suffered a serious injury, leaving him hopeful to play Sunday against the Saints, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Brown aggravated a calf injury during pregame warmups of Sunday's game, which eventually forced him to the sideline for the duration of the game. Should the veteran be forced to miss more time, look for Sam Young to fill in at right tackle, but more will be known once the team takes the field for practice this week.