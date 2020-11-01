Brown (illness) was hospitalized prior to Sunday's 16-6 win over the Browns due to a pre-game medical mishap, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An incident with Brown's pre-game IV resulted in air entering his bloodstream and required immediate medical attention. The starting right tackle, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, will now remain hospitalized overnight to undergo additional evaluation. It remains to be seen whether Brown will be available against the Chargers in Week 9.