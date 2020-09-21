site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trent Brown: Inactive for MNF
Brown (calf) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Saints.
Both Brown and Sam Young (groin) will sit out Monday, so either Denzelle Good or Brandon Parker will start at right tackle against the Saints.
