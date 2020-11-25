Brown (illness) isn't expected to see game action for two or three weeks, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old can resuming working out sometime this week, but he'll apparently need a couple weeks to ramp up before reaching game readiness. Brown has been limited to two games this season for the Raiders.
