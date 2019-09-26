Play

Brown (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Brown doesn't yet appear to have fully recovered from the injury he suffered Week 3 versus the Vikings, though it's positive news that he wasn't held out of practice entirely. It remains to be seen whether the starting right tackle will return to full health in time for Sunday's game against the Colts.

