Brown (calf) is expected to play in Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown missed last week's game against the Packers, but as evidenced by this news, has a good shot to return for Week 8. As always, check back for the inactives list when they're released about an hour and a half before kickoff. If Brown does suit up, look for him to return to his normal role getting the start at right tackle.