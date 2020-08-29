site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trent Brown: Makes practice debut
Brown (undisclosed) participated in Friday's practice, Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
This was Brown's first time practicing during training camp, and he'll start preparing for Week 1's game versus the Panthers. The 27-year-old is locked in as the Raiders' starting right tackle.
