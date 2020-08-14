Brown has missed three straight practices to kick off training camp for an undisclosed reason, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Brown along with running back Josh Jacobs have yet to practice but are not considered injured. According to coach Jon Gruden, "The head coach gets to make a decision or two and you'll see those guys soon enough. They're not out; they're working. You just don't see them." While its remains unclear what exactly is going on, it does not sound like it is something that will affect his status for Week 1.