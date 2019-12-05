Play

Brown (pectoral) did not practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Brown played through a knee injury in the team's Week 13 contest against the Chiefs, but is now dealing with a new injury. His absence at Thursday's practice doesn't necessarily rule him out for the team's upcoming matchup against the Titans, though the severity of his pectoral injury is unknown.

