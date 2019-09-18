Play

Brown (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Brown exited Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to a sore knee and didn't return. He'll likely need to ramp up his participation in practice Thursday and Friday in order to have a shot at taking the field Week 3 versus Minnesota. If Brown is unable to go, expect David Sharpe to slot into the starting lineup at right tackle.

