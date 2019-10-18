Coach Jon Gruden said that Brown (calf) would be listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Packers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Brown hasn't been able to practice this week while tending to the injury, but the Raiders aren't closing the door on the slim possibility of him playing Sunday. Gruden confirmed that Brown would make the trip to Green Bay, suggesting the tackle could be re-evaluated early Sunday before the Raiders decide on his playing status. If Brown can't go, David Sharpe would pick up the start at right tackle.