Raiders' Trent Brown: On track to face Chiefs
Brown (knee) is expected to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown practiced in full to begin the week, but he was added to Friday's injury report as a non-participant due to a knee injury. It looks as though the 26-year-old will managed to play through the issue and draw his usual start at right tackle in Kansas City on Sunday.
