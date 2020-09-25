site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trent Brown: Out against Patriots
RotoWire Staff
Brown (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Brown will miss a second straight game. It appears Sam Young (groin) is trending in the right direction and could start in Brown's place.
