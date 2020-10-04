site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trent Brown: Out Week 4
Brown (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Brown didn't practice all week and was listed as doubtful, so he was never expected to suit up Sunday. Sam Young is set to receive another start at right tackle in his place.
