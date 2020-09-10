site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trent Brown: Practicing in full
RotoWire Staff
Brown (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Brown was limited with a calf injury Wednesday, but he's already back to full health. He'll suit up as the Raiders' starting right tackle on Sunday in Carolina.
