Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Chargers.

Brown was a limited participant in Tuesday's and Wednesday's practices, but it's still a quick turnaround after suffering a knee injury in this past Sunday's win over the Lions. If Brown's ruled inactive 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, either David Sharpe or Brandon Parker figure to start at right tackle.

