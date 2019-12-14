Play

Brown (pectoral) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Brown missed last week's loss to the Titans and was unable to return to practice until Friday this week. Thus, it seems like he is trending towards a true game-time decision. Brandon Parker would presumably be in line to replace him at right tackle should not be able to give it a go.

