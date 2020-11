Brown (illness) stayed in the hospital overnight and continues to be tested after the medical mishap prior to Sunday's game, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was transported to the hospital after a mistake with his pre-game IV resulted in air entering his bloodstream, and he continues to be evaluated. Brown was activated from the COVID-19 list Friday but the unfortunate incident Sunday prevented him from retaking the field. It's unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the team.