Oakland placed Brown (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Brown wasn't expected to suit up Week 16, and this news confirms the 26-year-old tackle will miss both games down the stretch. He'd missed the Raiders' past two games with a pectoral injury. Brandon Parker figures to start the final two games at right tackle.

