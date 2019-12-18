Raiders' Trent Brown: Season over
Oakland placed Brown (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Brown wasn't expected to suit up Week 16, and this news confirms the 26-year-old tackle will miss both games down the stretch. He'd missed the Raiders' past two games with a pectoral injury. Brandon Parker figures to start the final two games at right tackle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries continue to complicate our decisions at wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em...
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...