Brown (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's road contest against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown was able to log full practice during Friday's session but was still considered questionable for the contest. Brown is all but guaranteed to suit up for the game but, as always, won't make it official until inactives come out prior to kickoff.

