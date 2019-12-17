Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Brown (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, but isn't expected to play, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gruden added that if Brown is healthy to suit up, they'll play the veteran down the stretch despite being out of the playoff hunt. Brown has missed the last two games with the pectoral issue, so his practice availability this week will be important to monitor. If he can't go for the third-straight game, Brandon Parker will get another start at right tackle.