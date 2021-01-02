Browns (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Brown didn't practice all week and will sit out the season finale. The Raiders have been eliminated from the playoffs, so Brown's season is over. The 27-year-old offensive tackle has two years remaining on his contract.
