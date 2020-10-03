site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trent Brown: Unlikely to play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Brown (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After not practicing all week, it's not surprising that Brown likely won't play Sunday. Sam Young is expected to start at right tackle once again.
