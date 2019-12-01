Play

Brown (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Brown was expected to suit up in the game despite being a non-participant in Friday's practice, so this news isn't quite surprising. Now that the 26-year-old is officially ready to go, he's expected to be deployed as the team's starting right tackle.

