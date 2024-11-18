Moehrig registered five tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.
Moehrig's five tackles marked his fewest in a contest since Week 4, but he continues to serve as an every-down player for this Raiders defense ahead of a Week 12 matchup against rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos.
