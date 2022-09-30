Moehrig doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Moehrig picked up a hip injury during the season opener and has missed back-to-back games. However, after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, the second-year safety logged a full practice Friday and will return to action in Week 4. As a rookie, the 2021 second-round pick recorded 55 tackles while playing nearly every defensive snap, and he figures to reclaim his starting role now that he's back to full strength.