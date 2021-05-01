The Raiders selected Moehrig in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

Amid a flurry of trades, it was the Raiders who emerged with one of the top-rated safeties in this year's class by nabbing Moerig out of TCU. Moehrig (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) isn't a standout athlete but is known for his ball-hawking ability along with top-notch coverage skills. He won the Jim Thorpe award as a junior in 2020, which goes to the nation's top defensive back. He's a rangy safety that fills a need, given that Johnathan Abram has had significant durability concerns early in his career.