Moehrig recorded six tackles (six solo), an interception and two pass deflections during the Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Moehrig logged his first interception since 2021 in addition to finishing with five or more tackles for the third time through four games. The 24-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive start to a season through his first three years and is on pace to finish with a career high 89 tackles.