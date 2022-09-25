site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Out against Tennessee
Moehrig (hip) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
It's not surprising Moehrig will sit out Sunday as he's been in and out of practice all week. Duron Harmon should take over Moehrig's starting safety position.
