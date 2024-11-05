Moehrig tallied 13 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks, during Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals.

Moehrig led the Raiders in tackling Sunday, and he logged his first sack of the season as he combined with John Jenkins for an eight-yard sack on Joe Burrow late in the third quarter. Moehrig has played every single defensive snap in eight of the first nine games of the regular season, and over that span he's accumulated 65 tackles (43 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one interception.