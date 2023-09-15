Moehrig (thumb) participated fully in practice Thursday.
Moehrig hurt his thumb in Sunday's Week 1 win over Denver and missed the Raiders' first practice of Week 2 on Wednesday. However, his ability to return to practice without limitations Thursday suggests that he should be good to go against Buffalo this weekend.
