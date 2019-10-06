Davis is a candidate for extra targets in Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bears in London with fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) all declared inactive for the contest.

The fourth-year speedster flashed in the Week 4 win over the Colts with a 60-yard rushing touchdown in which he flashed his impressive jets. Davis may have a lot more opportunity to show what he can do as a receiver Sunday given the trio of aforementioned absences, although he'll get the extra reps against a formidable Bears defense.