Davis was unable to bring in either of his targets during Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.

Sunday's loss continued what is now a four-game catchless streak for Davis. Davis made a splash in his first two games with Oakland, tallying 116 total yards and a touchdown in Weeks 4 and 5. He has just 40 yards since. The Raiders might be in for a shootout Sunday against the Chiefs, but Davis doesn't figure to be much a factor given his recent steep decline.