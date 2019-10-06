Raiders' Trevor Davis: Coughs up costly fumble
Davis caught all four of his targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears.
Davis, freshly acquired from Green Bay, logged his first receptions as a Raider Sunday after only running the ball in his Week-4 debut. It didn't turn out too well as, just before scoring what would have been a go-ahead touchdown on a quick screen early in the fourth quarter, Davis had the ball punched out for a fumble. Davis got a fair amount of playing time due to injuries to Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee). If he still has a big role after the bye in Week 7, he'll go up against his old teammates in Green Bay.
