Raiders' Trevor Davis: Expanded role awaits
The Raiders are expected to rely on Davis more in the passing game Sunday against the Packers with Tyrell Williams (foot) ruled out for the contest, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williams' absence coupled with the fact that the newly acquired Zay Jones is still getting familiar with the Raiders' offensive playbook will likely leave Davis, Hunter Renfrow and Keelan Doss as Oakland's primary weapons at receiver in Week 7. Though tight end Darren Waller probably profiles as Derek Carr's top target, Davis gained traction as a secondary option in the Week 5 win over the Bears in London, nabbing four passes for 42 yards. He played 75 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest and should be in store for another sizable workload against the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2016.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 7 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...