The Raiders are expected to rely on Davis more in the passing game Sunday against the Packers with Tyrell Williams (foot) ruled out for the contest, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams' absence coupled with the fact that the newly acquired Zay Jones is still getting familiar with the Raiders' offensive playbook will likely leave Davis, Hunter Renfrow and Keelan Doss as Oakland's primary weapons at receiver in Week 7. Though tight end Darren Waller probably profiles as Derek Carr's top target, Davis gained traction as a secondary option in the Week 5 win over the Bears in London, nabbing four passes for 42 yards. He played 75 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest and should be in store for another sizable workload against the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2016.