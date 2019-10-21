Davis caught two passes on as many targets for 26 receiving yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.

Davis has now logged at least 50 offensive snaps in back-to-back games for the Raiders with fellow receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) sidelined, but the former's hefty snap count has resulted in just six total receptions for 68 yards. Williams could very well remain out in Week 8 due to his plantar fasciitis, though Dwayne Harris' (ankle) potential return might limit Davis' special teams opportunities. Newcomer Zay Jones, who was a healthy scratch in Green Bay, could also join the equation at wide receiver against the Texans.