Raiders' Trevor Davis: Possible No. 3 wideout option
Davis, who arrived via trade from the Packers on Sept. 18, is slated to serve as the No. 3 receiver in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Colts with J.J. Nelson (coach's decision) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) both declared inactive for the contest.
It's unclear how much of the playbook Davis may have gotten down in his week-plus with the team, but he'll be pressed into duty Sunday behind Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow. The speedy fourth-year wideout can also fill in for Harris in the return game and does bring 31 games of NFL experience to the table, so his incorporation into the offense may not necessarily be an overly difficult one.
