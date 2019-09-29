Raiders' Trevor Davis: Scores on the ground
Davis ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on two carries during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts.
Acquired from Green Bay, Davis did his damage on the ground Sunday, scooting for a 60-yard touchdown to cap Oakland's second drive of the game. Davis wasn't targeted during the game and so it's hard to envision where he fits in the pecking order -- presumably fairly low -- but he showed that he has the ability make big plays Sunday. Expect Oakland to continue to use him as a gadget-type player to keep defenses honest.
