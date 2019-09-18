Raiders' Trevor Davis: Traded to Oakland
The Raiders acquired Davis in a trade from the Packers Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davis projects to provide the Raiders with depth in the return game while Dwayne Harris (ankle) works to get healthy, and his big-play speed (4.3 second 40-yard dash) could set him up for an immediate role in Oakland's wideout corps. The deal's terms remain undisclosed at this time.
