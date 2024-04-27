The Raiders selected Taylor in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 223rd overall.

The 2023 Jim Thorpe Award winner, which is presented to the nation's top defensive back, had to wait all the way until the seventh round to hear his name called. Taylor did not receive a combine invite and is on the smaller side for a safety at 206 pounds. Still, to win that award speaks volumes. Taylor was all over the field at Air Force and was a playmaker. He may not have the conventional makings of a star, but the football acumen is worth taking the gamble in the seventh round for Las Vegas.