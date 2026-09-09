Stukes is listed as the Raiders' starting free safety heading into Week 1 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

The rookie second-rounder is slated to start alongside fellow safety Jeremy Chinn in the secondary, with Isaiah Pola-Mao, Dalton Johnson and Tristin McCollum providing depth at the position. Stukes put together a strong training camp and finished the preseason with 10 tackles (five solo) across three games. He'll be part of a defensive unit that was middle-of-the-pack in passing yards allowed per game (201.0) during the 2025 regular season.