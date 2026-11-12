Stukes registered five tackles (three solo) and an interception during the Raiders' 38-17 loss to the 49ers in Week 9.

Stukes jumped in front of a Brock Purdy pass intended for George Kittle midway through the third quarter, although the Raiders' offense gave the ball right back to the 49ers two plays later on a Brock Bowers fumble. It was the second interception of the season for Stukes, who was a second-round selection of the Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft. The rookie out of Arizona is up to 43 tackles (23 solo) and four pass defenses through the first eight regular-season games of his NFL career.