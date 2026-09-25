Stukes (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Stukes was a DNP all week while in the league's concussion protocol, which he entered during the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Chargers. The rookie second-rounder's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 4, though a return to practice (in at least a limited capacity) would be an indication that Stukes is progressing through the league's protocol. Isaiah Pola-Mao should start at safety next to Jeremy Chinn for as long as Stukes is sidelined.