Raiders' Treyvon Hester: Sustains ankle injury
Hester was removed in the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and was unable to return, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hester's early departure opened up more snaps along the defensive line for Eddie Vanderdoes and Jihad Ward. Expect the Raiders to issue an update on the health of the rookie once the team resumes practicing Thursday. Hester has accrued 19 tackles (nine solo) and one forced fumble in 14 appearances this season.
