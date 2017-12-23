Hester (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Eagles, Eddie Paskal of the Raiders' official site reports.

Hester left last week's loss to the Cowboys after sustaining an ankle injury, and will now miss Monday's game as well. Look for Eddie Vanderdoes to see an increased role on the defensive line as a result of his absence.

