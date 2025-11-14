Raiders' Tristin McCollum: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum did not appear on Thursday's injury report after getting evaluated for a possible concussion in Week 10 against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
The safety appears to be healthy ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cowboys. McCollum has played more on special teams than defense this year.
