Hall (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Hall didn't suit up for the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Chargers as a result of a back issue, and there's now a chance that the same situation could re-occur following his limited activity during both of Tuesday's and Wednesday's sessions. If the 24-year-old is eventually ruled out for a second consecutive contest, then Nate Hobbs, Sam Webb, Amik Robertson and Sidney Jones would serve as the only healthy cornerbacks for Las Vegas given Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and Anthony Averett (toe) have both been ruled out as well.