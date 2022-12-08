Hall (back) has been ruled active ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Rams, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Hall missed Las Vegas' Week 13 win over the Chargers while dealing with a back issue, which also left him limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. The 24-year-old was signed from the Raiders' practice squad Nov. 29 after being elevated for two games in a row, and he wound up playing 30 defensive snaps when Anthony Averett (toe) was forced out against Seattle in Week 12. With Averett on IR and Rock Ya-Sin (knee) inactive, Hall will likely see a prominent role alongside cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Sam Webb.