The Raider signed Hall to the active roster Tuesday.
Hall secured a full roster spot after being elevated from the practice squad for Las Vegas' last two games. The 24-year-old also logged two tackles while playing a career-high 32 defensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, as fellow cornerback Anthony Averett was forced out early with a toe injury. Since was subsequently placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Hall appears set to play a prominent role alongside Rock Ya-Sin and Sam Webb for at least the next four weeks.