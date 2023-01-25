The Raiders signed Johnson to a reserve/future deal Wednesday.
Johnson was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft and appeared in 31 games during his first two NFL seasons, totaling 48 receptions on 72 targets for 529 yards and two scores. He was claimed off waivers by the Texans at the beginning of the 2022 campaign, but he made just two appearances with Houston and didn't garner any targets across 28 offensive snaps. He rejoined Tampa Bay's practice squad after the Texans waived him at the end of October but was never elevated and ultimately became a free agent after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs. With his new contract, he'll join his third NFL organization and have a chance to compete for a roster spot during the offseason.